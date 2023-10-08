Ulladulla's Dunn and Lewis Centre will be full of activity on Friday October 13.
Community Connect South Shoalhaven, which was established by Business Milton Ulladulla, is staging its Community Expo on the day.
Business Milton Ulladulla president, Matt Dell, said the expo would be awesome.
"We have up to 90 community groups and organisations as stallholders. This is up from 67 last year," he said.
"We realistically expect 1000 people to attend - the entire Dunn Lewis hall will be full and buzzing.
"We also have more interaction with Ulladulla High. There will be lots of students attending with some taking active roles like taking surveys and helping Gayle at Dunn Lewis with catering.
"Youth involvement is a key focus as they are the leaders and volunteers of the future."
The expo runs from 10am to 3pm.
There are a range of activities and workshops on the day plus free snacks, tea and coffee and giveaway prizes.
The focus is on 'homegrown' with presentations from Treading Lightly, legal aid, Growing Together Community Gardens, and more.
The Community Bank South Coast team will be at the expo to announce grant giveaways, as part of their 20th birthday celebrations next year.
Dunn Lewis Youth will be doing podcasting and there will be free first aid training.
Organised discussions on local area challenges and how volunteers can address them will take place
"We have a free creche run by Noahs on the day too, so young families can attend and participate," Matt said
"The main goal is to showcase the fantastic community organisations that make our area special.
"Really it is a giant thank you celebration for our local volunteers."
Locals and visitors can be informed of all that volunteers do for our community.
"People at the expo may also find a group or activity they might like to join in future," Matt said.
Groups will come together to connect in a positive way and hopefully share ideas and collaborate in future.
"We had some great outcomes last year with group recruiting new members, sharing and starting some projects together. This year will be even better."
Funds to run the expo came via a Black Summer Bushfire Recovery grant with support from the Federal Government.
