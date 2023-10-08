Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Community Connect South Shoalhaven's Community Expo

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 8 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 4:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community Connect South Shoalhaven's Community Expo will attract a big crowd. Picture file
Community Connect South Shoalhaven's Community Expo will attract a big crowd. Picture file

Ulladulla's Dunn and Lewis Centre will be full of activity on Friday October 13.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.