Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/Photos and Video
Explainer

Can I vote by phone? Where and how to vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated October 10 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 2:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On October 14, Australians will head to a referendum for the first time since 1999. For more than 6 million Australians, this will be the first time they get a say in a referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.