Passionate discussions about the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum have prompted Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley to ask people to be kind and considerate.
The call comes after Aboriginal support service 13YARN reported a big increase in calls leading up to the referendum.
Program manager Marjorie Anderson said many people were "feeling overwhelmed" during a debate that had featured many personal attacks.
"People are seeing more racism on social media, and that's having an impact on individuals, and with financial hardships and other things going on in people's lives it's easy to feel overwhelmed," she said.
Many said they just needed to vent in a place that was "culturally safe and without judgement", Ms Anderson said.
Cr Findley has urged anyone struggling due to the discussions to reach out for support.
"I know from speaking to people in our community that conversations about the referendum is particularly personal to our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities who are the most impacted by the outcome," Cr Findley said.
"It's important to support our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, regardless of our stance in the referendum.
"Let's maintain kindness and respect toward one another not only during this time, but always," she said.
While Shoalhaven Council supports the Yes vote at the referendum, it has reminded people of the support services available to assist Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander individuals who feel like they need to talk to someone confidentially.
They include:
