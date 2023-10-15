Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Cupitt's Estate's Melbourne Cup fundraiser for Cancer Support Foundation Milton Ulladulla

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 16 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cupitt's Estate's Melbourne Cup fundraiser for Cancer Support Foundation Milton Ulladulla. Picture supplied
Cupitt's Estate's Melbourne Cup fundraiser for Cancer Support Foundation Milton Ulladulla. Picture supplied

The Cancer Support Foundation Milton Ulladulla [CSF], in a display of community solidarity, is delighted to announce their collaboration with Cupitt's Estate for a Melbourne Cup fundraiser on Tuesday, November 7.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.