The Cancer Support Foundation Milton Ulladulla [CSF], in a display of community solidarity, is delighted to announce their collaboration with Cupitt's Estate for a Melbourne Cup fundraiser on Tuesday, November 7.
The event, hosted at the picturesque Cupitt's Estate, aims to raise vital funds to support the foundation's crucial work in providing local cancer patients with essential services and financial aid.
CSF, for the past two decades, has been a hope for cancer patients in the Milton and Ulladulla region.
Founded by local cancer survivors, the foundation has played a pivotal role in ensuring patients receive much-needed treatment, support, and resources close to home.
With a cancer centre conveniently located next to Milton Hospital, patients can undergo chemotherapy and medication treatments without enduring the burden of long-distance travel.
CSF goes above and beyond by offering various services, including a wig library, wellness sessions, staff training, and crucial financial assistance to patients and their families.
All these services are made possible through community donations, highlighting the incredible generosity of the Shoalhaven residents.
To bolster these vital services, Cupitt's Estate has joined hands with CSF to organise the Melbourne Cup fundraiser.
A portion of the ticket sales for this event will be directly contributed to the foundation, assisting in the centre's maintenance, upgrading medical equipment, and providing support in the form of petrol and grocery vouchers, household bill coverage, and medical expenses.
The Melbourne Cup Fundraiser at Cupitt's Estate offers attendees the choice of two distinctive tiers designed to contribute to CSF's noble cause.
Guests can opt for a delightful three-course long table lunch, creating an atmosphere of fine dining and camaraderie.
Alternatively, there's a relaxed gathering in the Atrium, where the excitement of the race unfolds on the big screen.
This option is perfect for office teams seeking a spirited afternoon off work, providing a fantastic opportunity to simultaneously immerse in the Melbourne Cup spirit and support a meaningful cause.
Whichever tier you choose, your participation ensures a donation to CSF, making this event a win-win for everyone involved.
"We are deeply honoured to collaborate with Cancer Support Foundation Milton Ulladulla for this event," said Libby Cupitt at Cupitt's Estate.
"This event not only promises a wonderful Melbourne Cup experience but also signifies our collective commitment to supporting our community members in their time of need."
There will be fundraising on the day with incredible donations from four local artists.
Fernanda Oconnell, Tax Witkamp, Peta West and Milumba Art.
The Melbourne Cup Fundraiser tickets are now available at https://www.cupittsestate.com.au/news/melbourne-cup-cause.
The event promises an unforgettable day of dining, fun, and the shared mission of making a difference in the lives of local cancer patients.
Founded 20 years ago by local cancer survivors, the Cancer Support Foundation Milton Ulladulla is dedicated to providing essential services, resources, and financial aid to cancer patients and their families in the Milton and Ulladulla region. With a donation-based model, the foundation relies on the generosity of the local community to make a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.