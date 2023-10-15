A ceremony to commemorate the late Allan McDonald OAM recently took place at the Lions Park, Burrill Lake.
A plaque was unveiled at the base of a Tuckeroo tree which was planted as a memorial to the former Ulladulla-Milton Lions Club member and District Governor of Lions Australia District 2012 in 2013 /14.
The memorial was donated by the District Governors throughout Australia in the same year Allan was the District Governor.
The ceremony was attended by the Lions Australia Council Chairman of the same year, Past Council Chairman Warren Latham and his wife Marilyn who travelled from Sydney for the occasion and represented Lions Australia.
His widow, Lion Ann McDonald, together with a large contingent of family and invited guests attended the ceremony.
The late Allan McDonald, often referred to as "Mr Lions", had worked tirelessly in the local Ulladulla Milton area and dedicated his life to community service including the establishment of Lions Park and the construction of the wonderful facilities at the park.
