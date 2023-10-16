THE Ulladulla Library will be buzzing with activities thanks to a packed list of activities and events.
The library has activities and events for children and adults to enjoy.
Here what is on offer:
Grandparents Day Storytime - Tuesday October 24 from 10.30 am
Bring along nan or pop if you can for stories and songs then create a colourful self-portrait keepsake for them to treasure.
Children's Week Craft Afternoon - Wednesday October 25 from 3.45 pm
Children's Week this year is 'children have the right to relax, play and to join in a wide range of leisure activities'. Celebrate with a special Creative "Crafternoon" - the only limit is your imagination!
Halloween Cookies and Costumes - Tuesday October 31 from 3.45 pm
Looking for a simpler alternative to trick-or-treating with the kids? Come along for some Halloween cookie decorating and don't forget your Halloween costumes.
Monthly Movies at Ulladulla Library - Wednesday October 18 from 2pm
Nancy Stokes, a retired school teacher, is yearning for some adventure, and some sex. And she has a plan, which involves hiring a young sex worker named Leo Grande.
Trivia and Morning Tea - Thursday October 19 from 10am.
Join us for Get Online Week for an hour of trivia, fun and games. Bring a friend [or come alone], join a table and be in the running to win some fabulous prizes.
Planning for retirement and understanding aged care - Monday October 30 from 10.30 am
Join Services Australia's Aged Care Specialist Officer and Financial Information Services Officer as they present sessions on planning for retirement and understanding aged care.
Richard Glover: Book Launch - Monday November 6 from 11am
Come along to the launch of Richard Glover's latest book Best Wishes. Heartfelt and hilarious, serious but sly, this is the encyclopedia of 'can do better'. It's a plea for a better world - one wish at a time.
