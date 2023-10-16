Members of the Milton Follies company are putting the finishing touches on their production of Oliver!
Rehearsals have been running twice weekly since July auditions, and the cast of over 30 is certainly keeping the production team on their toes.
Show dates, for the Milton Theatre production, are November 10 to the 19th with Friday 7pm, and 2pm Saturday shows and Sunday matinees.
Oliver! retells the famous Charles Dicken's of orphan Oliver Twist, his brutal time at the orphanage, his adoption by a surrogate family of pickpockets and ultimately his reunion with his own family.
The show features such highlights as "Food Glorious Food", "Consider Yourself" and "Oom Pah Pah."
The show gives experienced performers like Lloyd McDonald [Fagin] and Jacii Pavitt [Nancy] a chance to shine.
However, Milton Follies is proud of its younger cast members, especially newcomer Finn McNamara in the titular role.
"Finn is a natural on stage. He is hard-working and has the most beautiful voice. We can't wait to highlight his - and everyone's! - talent," says director Suzanne Sayers.
Tickets are available at www.miltonfollies.org
