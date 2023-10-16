The local community's strength and diversity was there for all to see at the Dunn Lewis Centre on Friday, October 13.
About 1000 people attended Community Connect Southern Shoalhaven's annual community expo, looking through more than 90 stalls presented by local community organisations.
They covered things of interest to all ages - from junior sporting organisations and projects aimed at giving young people a greater say in the community, through to family history and service organisations.
One of the organisers, Matt Dell, said it was a "fantastic day".
He said the large number of stalls reflected the many connections within a busy and active community.
"It's a real snapshot of our area, and it's what makes the region special," Mr Dell said.
"We know we've got beautiful beaches and coasts and bush, but it's actually the people that make this area special, and the best people are volunteers," he said.
"This is a representation, and really just a big thankyou to all of the local volunteers in the area, and it's a chance for them to connect, talk to each other, share ideas, and we hope collaborate."
Mr Dell said a key aim of the expo was also to bring in as many community members as possible, to let them know about all the organisations and support available in the region.
It was also aimed at helping community organisations recruit a few more members.

"Those people who come in curious, leave up signed up with something," Mr Dell said.
As well as looking what was available in the region, the day also generated discussions about the future, with Ulladulla High School students taking the lead.
Mr Dell said a large contingent of students played a key role in the expo's success, and the school had been "really supportive in every aspect".
"We've worked part of the community expo into their curriculum, so the students aren't just meting and greeting, they're actually doing school work as well," he said.
"They've prepared food, they've set up stalls, they're running discussion forums, they're really active and it's been fantastic."
