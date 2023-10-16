Classical crossover artist Mirusia will be performing at the Milton Theatre this Friday [October 20] in what promises to be a great concert.
Mirusia, named as Australia's number one classical/crossover artist for 2022, is known to millions around the world as the 'Angel of Australia'.
The name, 'Angel of Australia', was given to her by the famous Dutch violinist, André Rieu.
This year she returns to Australia from an extensive European headlining tour to debut her stunning new concert program - Live In Concert.
Mirusia will sing songs from her illustrious career including classical favourites, Broadway musical hits, new original music, songs from her ARIA number one album 'Songbird', and songs she has performed together with André Rieu on his global spectaculars over the years.
The show will also feature a special guest performance by Eleanor Edwards, a singer who has local connections.
Eleanor 's grandparents moved to Mollymook in 1983 and were part of the Ulladulla garden club for many years
Her late great grandmother lived at Sarah Claydon retirement village.
Eleanor 's parents married in 2003 at Bannister Head Lodge and lived in Ulladulla, where she was born.
"My dad was a paramedic based at Ulladulla until he retired and moved to Central West," Eleanor said.
"My older brother went to Milton Public School and my two great aunts lived in Milton until 2013. They sang in local choirs."
Eleanor is currently studying music and history in Sydney.
