Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Classical crossover artist Mirusia to perform at the Milton Theatre

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 17 2023 - 7:03am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Classical crossover artist Mirusia to perform at the Milton Theatre. Picture supplied
Classical crossover artist Mirusia to perform at the Milton Theatre. Picture supplied

Classical crossover artist Mirusia will be performing at the Milton Theatre this Friday [October 20] in what promises to be a great concert.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.