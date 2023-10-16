Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Apex Club of Milton Ulladulla's South Coast Craft Beer Festival

Updated October 17 2023 - 8:56am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Apex Club of Milton Ulladulla's South Coast Craft Beer Festival will support community projects. Picture supplied
Apex Club of Milton Ulladulla's South Coast Craft Beer Festival will support community projects. Picture supplied

Proceeds from the fifth annual South Coast Craft Beer Festival will go towards supporting community projects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.