Proceeds from the fifth annual South Coast Craft Beer Festival will go towards supporting community projects.
The festival is run by the Apex Club of Milton Ulladulla and will be held on Saturday, October 21 from 1pm to 10pm at the Dunn and Lewis Centre, Ulladulla.
Festival goers will enjoy a friendly vibe where they can chat to local brewers, enjoy tasty comfort food, chill out to some local performers, and of course enjoy locally produced beer.
People will get access to local brewers and food vendors from up and down the South Coast with music from local musicians and lucky door prizes.
You must be 18 and over to attend this event. Photo ID required - no ID, no entry
Attendees will help the Apex Club deliver assistance to the community.
Proceeds go toward local community projects and this year's projects are focusing on building better relationships in the community, including running community camps for high school-age students in Milton Ulladulla.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at https://events.humanitix.com/2023-south-coast-craft-beer-festival.
