The Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs capped off its successful Group Seven Rugby League season with a well-attended presentation night.
Players, committee members, fans and guests packed the Ulladulla Civic Centre recently to take part in the event.
The spirit shown at the event reflected what was achieved this year on the playing field and by the hard-working committee off the field.
Many deserving players won awards on the night for their quality efforts in 2023
The Rhonda Evans Perpetual Trophy for the best rookies went to Rachael Percival [Ladies League Tag] and to Bailey Anderson [Open Women's Tackle].
Maddy Allen won the Love Family award in the tackle/rookie category.
The Ken Mcindoe Most Improved award was shared by Aiden Costa and Liam Conlon, while Jason Millard was made a life member of the club.
The Farmilo Family award for the most valuable players went to Ebony Murray [Ladies League Tag] PJ Thornton [men's] and Hannah England [Women's Open Tackle].
Bailey Sassal was named Player of the Year in first grade, the best first-grade back award was won by Mitch Simmington and Cal Franchi was named the best forward.
Kirren Roughley and Cal Franchi shared the Best and Fairest Player award in first grade, Chey Hatch won the Ladies League Tag's top award and the Open Women's Tackle went to Alivia Brown.
Jarrah Treweek was named the men's rookie of the year, Rach Percival won the Ladies League Tag rookie award and Bailey Anderson took home the Open Women's Tackle award
Club person of the year was first-grade coach Andy Lynch.
Meanwhile, several players were also rewarded at the recent Group Seven Rugby League presentation event.
The highly rated Jarrah Treweek won the Roy Stewart Rookie of the Year award and Hannah England won the Group Seven Open Women's Tackle Player for the Year award.
Ebony Murray won the Sharon Clark Ladies League Tag Division One Player of the Year award.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.