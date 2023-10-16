Members of Milton Ulladulla District for Yes are still coming to terms with the recent defeat of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
The Gilmore electorate has overwhelmingly rejected the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
During Saturday's referendum, 61.9 percent of the Gilmore electorate voted No - well above the state and national figures.
Milton Ulladulla District for Yes [MUD for Yes] released the following statement titled "Now is a time for mourning in the lifelong walk together for First Nations justice" following the result.
"This is a profoundly sad moment," the group's statement starts.
"We urge the people who stitched this dream into their souls, especially First Nations, to please yarn with mob, have cuppas, connect with Country, and reach out to people, which might include 13YARN (13 92 76)."
MUD for Yes laments what has been "lost".
"Let us honour and mourn this beautiful, beautiful gift that was thrown away. The chance to try something different, systemic, to save lives and to enrich all of our lives. We all stood to gain so much," the group said in a statement.
" A network of all the First Nations could've formed, at long last. Conventions larger than Uluru 2017 could've been an annual event, and we could've all shared in that rich celebration.
"The incredible First Nations kids we love and teach could've aspired to be elected in their Regional Voice or National Voice. So much has been lost because our political leaders can't agree on anything. "
The group said solidarity shown at this historic time will always be remembered.
"We take heart in the many local people who stood up and advocated for First Nations justice, not merely by casting their vote in a ballot box, but by using their whole influence, having conversations, letterboxing, door knocking, running events, walks, stalls, pre-poll, sharing signs, making art," the group's statement said.
"There is some 165 people are volunteer members of the Milton Ulladulla District for Yes and they are emphatic about continuing to do this work, until our region is a loving, safe and inclusive place for First Nations Peoples, until First Nations children can walk safely and proudly in two worlds and their Culture can be a gift to us all."
MUD for Yes takes heart in the transformative conversations that took place over the past two months, and that nearly half our local community voted yes to recognise, respect and listen to First Nations People, knowledge, stories, history and culture.
People who voted or volunteered at the Ulladulla Civic Centre, may have "had the privilege of seeing and hearing the story of an incredible YES sculptural artwork".
The Koori man who spent hundreds of hours bringing that to life, Mitchell Lasker, holds hope and gratitude in his heart:
"Although the outcome was not what we were hoping for, each and every one of you should be proud of what you've been doing to bring recognition to Indigenous peoples and culture, it goes without saying," he said.
"One thing I take from all this is we have made some amazing friends and met some amazing people. Yes, we do have a long way to go for our Indigenous communities but sharing and yarning opens people's minds."
Milton Ulladulla for Yes is pausing to mourn, rest and heal.
"We will reconnect in a couple of months, in a morning of yarning and cultural sharing led by First Nations members, as we continue on this lifelong walk together," the statement concluded
The Milton/Ulladulla vote breakdown was:
Bawley Point 224 Yes - 217 No
Burrill Lake 259 Yes - 332 No
Lake Conjola 138 Yes - 231 No
Manyana 212 Yes - 170 No
Milton 322 Yes - 310 No
Narrawallee 366 yes - 378 No
Ulladulla 683 Yes - 938 No
Ulladulla Pre-poll 3,777 Yes - 6,615 No
Of the 68 places in Gilmore where people could vote, just 18 recorded a majority in favour of the proposed Voice.
