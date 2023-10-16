Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla District for Yes disappointed by Indigenous Voice to Parliament rejection

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 17 2023 - 9:42am, first published 9:30am
The Gilmore electorate has overwhelmingly rejected the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
Members of Milton Ulladulla District for Yes are still coming to terms with the recent defeat of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

