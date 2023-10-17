Milton Ulladulla Times
Bat educational session at the Nowra Library

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 18 2023 - 9:35am, first published 9:34am
The 'All About Bats' educational session is free and will be held Monday, October 23 from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, at Nowra Library, 10 Berry Street, Nowra. Picture supplied
THE curious and captivating world of bats will take flight at the Nowra Library this month for an educational session full of facts and information on what residents can do to help protect this fascinating species.

