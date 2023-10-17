THE curious and captivating world of bats will take flight at the Nowra Library this month for an educational session full of facts and information on what residents can do to help protect this fascinating species.
The 'All About Bats' educational session is free and will be held Monday, October 23 from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, at Nowra Library, 10 Berry Street, Nowra.
At the educational session, people will discover fun facts such as there are over 1400 species of bats worldwide, making up one-quarter of the mammal population.
Bat species are found on almost every continent and are the only mammals capable of true and sustained flight.
Flying foxes, or megabats, play a vital role as a keystone species and night-time pollinators of native forests and fruiting trees.
The tiniest bats, the microbats, are a farmers best friend, supplying free insect control and protecting crops. 'All About Bats' is presented by the Flying Fox and Microbat Coordinator of Wildlife Rescue South Coast and operator of the Shoalhaven Bat Clinic, a not-for-profit volunteer rescue and rehabilitation clinic dedicated to the rescue and release of wildlife and community education.
For more information and to secure a spot, visit https://www.shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/Events-and-programs/Educational-Session-All-About-Bats-Nowra-Library-713368112227.
