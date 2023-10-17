THE Illawarra Steelers 2024 junior representative rugby league squads contain a strong Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs flavour.
The Illawarra Steelers have announced their SG Ball Cup, Harold Matthews Cup, Tarsha Gale Cup and Lisa Fiaola Cup squads for the 2024 season with several Bulldogs players in the mix.
The list of Milton Ulladulla players in the Steelers' squads is:
SG Ball cup squad
Jarrah Treweek
Tarsha Gale Cup squad
Ash Breust
Bianca Jones
Makayla McFayden
Shayla Moreton - Stewart
Harold Matthews Cup squad
Blake Jones
Lisa Fiaola Cup squad
Charlotte Campbell
Tahleena Jones
Kayliah Alvey
Charlotte Holand
They follow in the footsteps of Lilly Rogan and Keele Browne - two local juniors who played for the Steelers this year and landed NRLW contracts.
The squads will come together for the first time at Wollongong TAFE on Saturday, November 4 for an orientation.
A trio of trial matches have been organised beginning on Saturday, December 9 against the Dragons before clashes against the Raiders and the Roosters in the new year to prepare for February's season opener.
