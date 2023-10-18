The RSPCA NSW Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla volunteers want to thank everyone who supported their inaugural Ride 4 Rescue charity motor bike ride.
The recent event was an "overwhelming success" and support came from all parts of the South Coast community.
The ride left East Lynne and journeyed down to Narooma with lots of highlights along the way.
All the funds raised from the motorbike cavalcade event will go towards helping to keep the animals in RSPCA NSW care, fed and healthy until we can find them their new forever homes.
"The success of the inaugural RSPCA NSW Ride 4 Rescue event would not have been possible without the support and hard work of RSPCA NSW and its Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla volunteers," a RSPCA spokesperson said.
The RSPCA wants to thank everyone for their incredible generosity of all those who registered and participated in the event.
"From the bottom of our hearts, the RSPCA NSW Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla volunteers say thank you for helping us to continue to save and help animals in need," the spokesperson said.
"We appreciate everyone who made the effort to participate and be a part of our Ride 4 Rescue."
