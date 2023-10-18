Information through environmental theatre is how a Coastal Connections tour of Mollymook Beach is described.
Shoalhaven City Council's Coastal Management Unit recently extended an open invitation for people to tour and explore the beach environment at Mollymook Beach.
At the Sunday October 29 event, participants will learn about the main features of the foreshore and the importance of sand dunes in helping to protect the coastline.
This tour will be led by characters from Eaton Gorge Theatre Company with support from Council's Coastal Management Unit and will present information through environmental theatre in a fun and engaging way for all ages.
The Eaton Gorge Theatre Company [EGTC] operates as a performing company.
EGTC has worked with many companies and organisations to produce theatrical experiences that have met a variety of objectives.
The company produces educational performances for children dealing with a variety of issues including waste reduction to landfill, recycling, closing the food loop, marine debris, climate change, childhood obesity, water conservation, and ecological footprints.
Event details
When: Sunday October 29 from 10am to 12pm
Where: Mollymook Beach Markets. Participants are to meet at Council's stall at the markets to register ahead of the tour, which will be held on Mollymook Beach.
Cost: Free
For more information please contact the Coastal Team by emailing Coastal.management@shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au or click here to see the 'reserve a spot' tab.
