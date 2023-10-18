A field of 54 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a four-ball-best-ball event this week and the top honours were shared.
The winning pair was Kevin Hodge and Ian Ross with a score of 25 points.
Second place went to John Hayes and Don Urquhart who scored 24 points in a three-way countback from third-placed Paul Pfeiffer and David Wardleworth.
Read More
Also scoring 24 points were Neil Best and Stig Andersson who missed out on a placing.
Nearest the pins were awarded to Neil Best on the second, Kevin Hodge on the sixth, and Mark Pietikainen on the ninth.
Balls were given out for scores down to 21 on a countback.
The wildcard of two balls was won by John Zamin and Cliff Workman so will remain at two balls next week, October 25, when golfers will play a single stableford event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.