MILTON Public School's connection with iconic Australian poet Henry Kendall and the Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla has just been rejuvenated.
The reconnection will see students in Kindergarten and Years One/Two have improved access to drinking water.
The connection dates back to 1966 when the original 'Henry Kendall Memorial Fountain' was opened.
The Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla "erected" the fountain at the school and now in 2023 played a similar role.
Two plaques [the original one from 1966 and a 2023 version] explains the project's background.
Someone from the public let the Rotary Club know that the original fountain, near the front of the school, was in a state of disrepair.
The original fountain was not "very functional" and the Rotary Club, with Geoff Johns leading the way, came along to establish a usable drinking fountain.
Their first thought was to repair or replace the fountain in the same spot, but neither option was viable and the project evolved.
The original 'Henry Kendall Memorial Fountain' was opened in 1966 and current President of the Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla Bernie Jones said the opening of the new water station was a great event for Rotary as it showed the club's long-standing community connection.
The Rotary President said following talks with the school's principal, Mark Thompson, the need for a new bubbler was identified.
"We [the Rotary Club] had the opportunity to do something about it [establishing a new drinking station] and thanks goes to all the Rotarians who were involved - especially Geoff. Geoff had the conversions that ended with this - what we have today," Mr Jones said as he pointed to the new drinking station.
Mr Jones said the project was a good metaphor for the Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla.
"We have something from the past all done with good intentions but moving into the future we have something here that will last for a long time and be useful in the community," Mr Jones said.
"It's not real big, not flashy but does make the community a better place [like the Rotary Club]," he said to explain his metaphor reference.
"Long may the kids be hydrated," he said.
Lea Kendall was the family's representative at the event.
She said it was wonderful to attend such a gathering.
Henry Kendall was Lea Kendall's great great uncle and as a child she grew up "surrounded by family history".
"I also feel a big connection to Milton Public School because as a little girl, I came and attended infants and primary school here when it was Milton Central School," she said.
Her father Ken Kendall was also a member of the Rotary Club.
She remembers many Rotary functions with "joy, laughter and tremendous camaraderie ".
"Thank you for inviting me to be part of this unveiling of the Henry Kendall Memorial bubblers," she said.
Principal Thompson wanted to thank everyone who played a role in getting the project underway and completed.
He is happy where the new drinking station is located.
"There was a great need for a fountain here - where it would be used," Mr Thompson said.
"This area is used by our Kindy, One and Two students and the nearest other fountain was up there near the canteen where all the big kids are.
"So there was a great need to have a fountain and a water bottle refill station here - so thank you very much."
Mr Thompson said the new water station was "just a shard" of the work done for the community by the Rotary Club.
He added the Rotary symbol represents quality projects for the community.
"Long may your work continue," Mr Thompson said about the Rotary Club.
School captains Kyle Smith and Lorelia Deltufo spoke on behalf of the school students and Tracy Curach was at the event as part of her President of the Parents and Citizens Association role.
Kyle, on behalf of the school, thanked the Rotary Club for "their kind donation of the bubblers".
"The K-Two students love it because they don't have to walk up to the canteen area anymore as they can just come here and get a drink," he said.
Lorelia said the Rotary's donation was "truly generous".
"The bubblers will make a huge difference in our school, especially on those hot summer days and they will be well used and loved," Lorelia.
Mrs Curach on behalf of the P&C also wanted to thank the Rotary Club
"We [the P&C] are very community-focused - as are you," she said about the Rotary Club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.