Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Henry Kendall Memorial Fountain returns to Milton Public School

By Damian McGill
Updated October 19 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MILTON Public School's connection with iconic Australian poet Henry Kendall and the Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla has just been rejuvenated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.