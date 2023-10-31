Preparations for this year's Bawley Classic Car and Bike Show are motoring along nicely.
The Bawley Classic car and bike show is an annual event that raises money for the Cancer Council of NSW.
The 2023 show will be the event's seventh and this year will be held on Sunday, November 12 at Willinga Park, Bawley Point.
There will be a big range of machines for you to admire, take photos of and ask questions about.
The type of entrants could be anything - from cars and bikes to vintage speed boats, caravans, buses and anything else which is a pride and joy of the owner.
Then there is the venue itself for you to admire.
"This year's show is once again being held at Willinga Park, Bawley Point and those of you who have never been to this showcase venue then you will be gobsmacked by the beauty and expanse of this incredible site," an event spokesperson said.
"The venue is hard to describe. It is best to come and have a look at the place for yourself and take in the cars and bikes that will be there as well.
"Both the cars, bikes and other machines, along with the venue, compliment the other in their own beauty."
Anyone wanting to display their pride and joy should arrive as early as possible - as the spectators are arriving from 10am onwards.
Food and drinks are available on the day.
"The cost of entry is $10 per car. It doesn't matter if you are an entrant or a visitor or if you have ten people in the car, just $10 will get you through the gate," the spokesperson said.
"All money raised on the day will go to the Cancer Council of NSW - a very worthy cause."
For more info contact Cec Skwarko on 0467 335 048 and he will be able to answer any questions that you may have.
"So don't miss out on this great event that is right on your doorstep and be amazed by the incredible Willinga Park," the spokesperson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.