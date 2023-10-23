Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Blessing of the Fleet Festival announces platinum sponsor agreement

By Damian McGill
Updated October 26 2023 - 5:48pm, first published October 24 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blessing of the Fleet Festival coordinator Maria Lavalle [right] with Donna Brooks from Ulladulla McDonalds.
Blessing of the Fleet Festival coordinator Maria Lavalle [right] with Donna Brooks from Ulladulla McDonalds.

ANOTHER important step to ensuring the success of next year's Blessing of the Fleet Festival has just taken place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.