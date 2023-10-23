ANOTHER important step to ensuring the success of next year's Blessing of the Fleet Festival has just taken place.
Festival coordinator, Maria Lavalle, said she was pleased to announce that Ulladulla McDonalds would be the event's platinum sponsor.
She would like to thank Donna and Mark Brooks, the managers of Ulladulla McDonalds, for their sponsorship.
Mrs Lavalle said Donna and Mark had a strong connection with the festival and were happy to support such an important community event.
"The sponsorship is probably going to pay for all the entertainment," Mrs Lavalle said to explain why the agreement was so important.
The festival coordinator said people will have lots of entertainment to enjoy thanks to the sponsorship.
The Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla festival will be held on Easter Sunday, March 31 in the Ulladulla harbour area.
The festival planning is now progressing nicely with Mrs Lavalle settling into her role.
"It's going really well," she said about the festival's planning progress.
"I put out a save-the-date notice for the Taste of the Sea event and a lot of people are interested in that and tickets will go on sale for that in November.
"Everything is going smoothly at the moment."
There has also been a good response from people wanting to be stall holders, from food vendors and community groups, for the Easter Sunday, March 31 event.
Mrs Lavalle said the likes of the Ulladulla Marine Rescue Unit, SES, Lions Club and Rotary Club would all have stalls at the festival.
People can contact https://www.facebook.com/ulladullablessingofthefleet regarding setting up a stall.
When Mrs Lavalle first took over the role she had to make a tough decision regarding the parade.
There will be no parade in 2024 due to various reasons.
"I have not had much negativity to be honest - I have had a lot of support," she said about the tough decision to cancel the parade for 2024.
She has hopes that the parade will return to future festivals.
