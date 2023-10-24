Time is running out to get tickets for soup kitchen Halloween fundraiser

TODAY [Tuesday, October 24] is your last chance to get a ticket for a fun Halloween event that is supporting an important local charity.
The Altar Wine Bar Milton is staging a Halloween event on October 30 to raise money for the Milton Ulladulla District Soup Kitchen.
The soup kitchen, each week, provides free meals to local residents and is currently raising money for a new van.
The Altar Wine Bar fundraiser will be full of fun with entertainment and a three-course meal.
A $250 Altar Wine Bar gift voucher is up for grabs for the winner of the best-dressed competition.
A few tickets are still available at www.altarwinebarmilton.com.au.
All money donated to the Milton Ulladulla District Soup Kitchen is tax deductible as the group is a registered charity.
"We are saving for a new van," a group spokesperson said.
"A new van will help us have a permanent location to serve dinner to our guests as well as allow us to reach parts of the community that may not have access to transport.
"We will continue fundraising and pushing to reach our goal."
The group would like to thank everyone who supported their recent fundraiser at the Mollymook Surf Club.
"From generous sponsors donating prizes and auction items, to those who donated produce for Gwylo Mollymook to cook up for dinner allowing us to pour more of the ticket proceeds into the Soup Kitchen. To the volunteers who served dinner and cleaned up and to over 120 people who bought tickets and came with incredibly generous attitudes," the group said in a thank-you message.
An impressive $13,558.92 was raised at the event.
