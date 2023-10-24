Milton Ulladulla Times
Halloween fundraiser for Milton Ulladulla District Soup Kitchen

October 24 2023 - 11:00am
Time is running out to get tickets for soup kitchen Halloween fundraiser
TODAY [Tuesday, October 24] is your last chance to get a ticket for a fun Halloween event that is supporting an important local charity.

