The daytime electricity needs of the Ulladulla Civic Centre and library are now almost entirely met through a rooftop solar system thanks to the installation of 210 solar panels.
The building has been upgraded under Shoalhaven City Council's Revolving Energy Fund to make it more energy efficient and ensure electricity needs are met by clean, renewable energy.
Mayor of Shoalhaven City, Councillor Amanda Findley, said council was committed to a target of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035.
"Making the switch to solar energy is one of the fastest ways that we can reduce emissions and help to protect our planet for future generations," Cr Findley said.
"The high-wattage panels we've installed in Ulladulla take advantage of the building's large roof space, with anti-corrosion technology making them perfect for the coast.
"These upgrades will save around 129 tonnes of annual CO2 equivalent emissions, that's the equivalent of taking about 30 cars off the road every year."
The upgrade includes:
The Ulladulla energy and rooftop solar upgrade follows the installation of Shoalhaven Water's largest solar system at its Nowra Wastewater Treatment Plant in 2021.
The ground-mounted solar array is comprised of 250 solar panels and offsets the plant's electricity needs during the daytime with renewable energy.
For more information on council's energy and sustainability projects, and how to measure your own solar potential, visit https://www.shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au/For-Residents/Our-Environment/Sustainability
