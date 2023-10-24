Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla Civic Centre's rooftop solar system

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 25 2023 - 9:32am, first published 9:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ulladulla Civic Centre's rooftop solar system. Picture supplied
Ulladulla Civic Centre's rooftop solar system. Picture supplied

The daytime electricity needs of the Ulladulla Civic Centre and library are now almost entirely met through a rooftop solar system thanks to the installation of 210 solar panels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.