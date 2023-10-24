A major success, from a fundraising point of view, is how to sum up the recent South Coast Craft Beer Festival.
The annual Apex Club of Milton Ulladulla run event was held on Saturday [October 21] at the Dunn and Lewis Centre and it was well supported by locals and visitors alike.
Over 500 people attended the festival and they enjoyed the craft beer, food and entertainment that was on offer.
The event raised over $10,000 for the Apex Club of Milton Ulladulla to put back into local community projects including the anti-bullying initiative MUCK Up.
MUCK Up stands for Milton Ulladulla Community Kindness and this anti-bullying initiative was formed earlier in the year.
Volunteers from grassroots environmental group Treading Lightly were at the festival and helped make sure waste management was done in an environmentally friendly manner.
Follow the Apex Club of Milton Ulladulla's socials to keep up-to-date with its community projects and for South Coast Craft Beer Festival 2024 news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.