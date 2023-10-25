THE Ulladulla Oz Tag Association's preparations for next year NSW State Cup starts this Sunday, October 29.
The Marlins, this Sunday, will be staging their NSW State Cup trials from 10am at Frogs Holla.
The group is looking at nominating the following teams [numbers pending]:
If you are interested in trialling please fill out the nomination form prior to Sunday - at https://www.facebook.com/ulladullaoztag.oztag
Players need to be:
The NSW state cup will be held at Coffs Harbour on from March 22 to 24 next year.
