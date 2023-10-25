Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla SES's Rodney Feltham wins NSW South Coast Senior Volunteer of the Year award

By Damian McGill
Updated October 26 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rodney Feltham says his recent volunteer awards come from to being part of a strong and vibrant team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.