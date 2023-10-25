Rodney Feltham says his recent volunteer awards come from to being part of a strong and vibrant team.
Mr Feltham, from the Ulladulla State Emergency Service [SES], was named NSW South Coast Senior Volunteer of the Year and overall regional Volunteer of the Year at the Centre for Volunteering South Coast Awards ceremony this week.
The volunteer said he "very much so" accepted the awards on behalf of his unit.
"It was a surprise," he said about winning the awards.
"We [volunteers] don't do these roles to get awards - we just like getting the job done."
Mr Feltham said the simple words "thank-you" from the people the SES helped were "like gold" for volunteers.
The respected volunteer joined the SES in 1988 and at first was a member of the Fairfield unit.
He was living near the Georges River at the time and witnessed "three one in a hundred-year" flooding incidents - he signed on to help people during floods.
When he moved to the Shoalhaven in 2018, Mr Feltham sought out the Ulladulla SES and joined them.
"It was just in time for the fires and floods," he said.
The way the Shoalhaven community bands together in times of emergencies is something Mr Feltham loves about local residents.
He likes to help people in a crisis which is why his role with the Ulladulla SES will continue.
The award-winning volunteer currently is the Ulladulla unit's Deputy Unity Commander of Planning, Training and Operations.
For Mr Feltham it's all about helping to develop, mentor and encourage his fellow volunteers.
"People are keen to learn and I also learn from them," he said about how the Ulladulla SES unit works together.
He said the Ulladulla SES always welcomes new volunteers - go to https://www.facebook.com/UlladullaSES to contact the group
Mr Feltham added the local "Angels in Orange" were only a phone call away if anyone from the community ever needed them.
His commitment has no limits as he has volunteered not just for his local community, but the wider NSW community.
During the Western NSW Floods of 2022, on multiple occasions, he volunteered for a week at a time at Dubbo, Bourke, Broken Hill, Parks and Wentworth.
Meanwhile, the awards ceremony was held at the Yuin Country at Club Sapphire Merimbula.
The 2023 NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards South Coast Regional ceremony recognised the contribution and dedication of local volunteers to their communities.
Also recognised at the event was the Milton Ulladulla Hospital Auxiliary, winners of the Volunteer Team of the Year - details to come.
Mr Feltham and the representatives from the Milton Ulladulla Hospital Auxiliary will now attend the 2023 NSW Volunteer of the Year Gala Ceremony in Sydney on Saturday, December 7.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.