Fun and smiles on dials are the first two things people think of when the Mollymook disabled surf day is mentioned.
Registrations are currently being taken for this most popular event which is organised by Disabled Surfers Association South Coast.
The Mollymook surf day will be held on Saturday, November 18 and people can't wait to hit the waves.
Daniel Colebrook and his brother Scott will be two of the first surfers to sign up.
Daniel said they both had a long-term love of the surf.
Nine-year-old Dax is another surf day regular and his first surf was when he was four-years-of-age.
His family will join him down on the beach on Saturday, November 18.
Dax's mum Bree Pennie said the surf day was a fun thing to do.
"Dax's loves the beach, and it's a great family-friendly event," she said.
"It has also been an engaging way to build connections in our community.
"We've made some lifelong friends, and most importantly, it [the surf day] offers an opportunity for people with disabilities to enjoy some of the good things in life surfing, friendships, and community."
If you don't want to surf then there is always an option to be a volunteer on the day.
You can use the same Facebook page to message the association about volunteering.
