A "stunning house" in Narrawallee has been sold for a record price.
The property at 12-14 Victor Avenue, Narrawallee was sold for $12 million recently by Lisa Cox from LJ Hooker Ulladulla.
According to RP Data, the previous sale record for Narrawallee was 36 Macleay Street which sold for $3.8m in April 2021.
The Victor Avenue result, according to the same data, is also higher than the Mollymook record, held by 15 Shipton Crescent which sold for $10m in October 2021.
The Narrawallee property was a co-listed property with Michael Coombs from Atlas.
"We received a lot of inquiries, particularly from overseas and also received a number of offers," Lisa said.
"It is hard to say what was the most impressive aspect of the home is because it is so lovely.
"It is a very special location - the views are spectacular being positioned on the beach across two blocks."
The new owners will be using it as a holiday home and they were not named.
The property was described as a dual-level luxury residence, perched on a peninsula delivering stunning 180-degree vistas up and down the South Coast.
"Set on two lots totalling 1549 sqm, it is one of only two properties adjoining Narrawallee Beach," the description continues
"Its multi-zoned layout includes a formal lounge and dining, a separate family area and an upper-level retreat.
"All six beds feature huge ensuites complete with bathtubs."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.