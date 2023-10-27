Milestones like marking 90 years of community service needs to be celebrated which is what the Milton Ulladulla United Hospital Auxiliary plans to do.
The group extends an open invitation to everyone in the community to "come and celebrate" the auxiliary's 90th birthday.
There will be interesting guest speakers, local school children will provide the entertainment, a surprise guest artist will be at the event, hospital history will be on display and a light lunch served.
The event will be held on Wednesday, November 15 from 11am at the Ulladulla Civic Centre.
Please RSVP by Monday November 6 and tickets cost just $40 per person which includes lunch.
Contact email muhospitalauxiliary@gmail.com.au, president Judy Bond on 0403 030 775, secretary Morag Effield 0404 841 435 or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/M.U.H.A.2539 to find out more on the group and birthday event
The Milton Ulladulla Hospital Auxiliary was formed in 1933 and is run by a group of dedicated local volunteers.
The Milton Ulladulla Hospital Auxiliary Branch is always fundraising to support the local hospital and thanks our community, business, and local organisations for their ongoing support and commitment to voluntary community service.
The auxiliary members are enormously proud to report they have donated more than $123,000 to their cause in the past three years.
