Residents who live within the Burrill Lake, Lake Conjola and Tabourie Lake catchments are invited to have their say on the draft Shoalhaven Flash Flood Warning System Options report.
The report outlines recommendations for a flash flood warning system that would predict lake levels in a flood event, provide early warning, and assist with flood response and pre-flood entrance management procedures for these lakes.
"Understanding community needs is a key aspect of the successful implementation of a flash flood warning system," Mayor of Shoalhaven City Amanda Findley said.
"Living in a coastal region, we live with the reality of flooding and any measures we can take for early warning would ultimately improve the community's resilience to flood events."
The Online Survey is open from from now to Sunday November 26.
People can attend a drop-in session to talk to council staff, local SES volunteers and consultants working on this project.
The drop-in session will be held at:
Community feedback on the draft recommendations for a flash flood warning system will be used to complete the scoping study.
For more information, and to view the draft options report and videos summarising the study and potential flood warning system options, visit the ICOLL Catchments Flash Flood Warning System Scoping Study Get Involved web page.
The Scoping Study is fully funded by the Australian Government through the National Recovery and Resilience Agency's Preparing Australian Communities Program - Local Stream.
