Burrill Lake, Lake Conjola and Tabourie Lake residents can comment on flood warning system

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 27 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 1:30pm
Residents who live within the Burrill Lake, Lake Conjola and Tabourie Lake catchments are invited to have their say on the draft Shoalhaven Flash Flood Warning System Options report.

