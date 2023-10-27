A magpie tale

There is something special happening in the front yard of the little house that became ours earlier this year.
Tucked between the branches of a tall eucalypt is a magpie nest.
When Spring 'sprung', we quickly realised that we were not the sole occupants of this dwelling.
The school run became quite literally a run. My seven-year-old and I would race to our car with bags over our heads to avoid being swooped.
However, as time has passed it now appears the magpies have decided we aren't so bad. They don't swoop us anymore, and have even ventured as far as our front deck to sing us a song and say their daily hellos.
It's quite a special thing to experience. I confess I am as filled with child-like wonder as my boy each day. We peak up to their nest with our eyes squinted, trying hard to catch a peak of a magpie baby.
So far, we haven't caught a glance.
According to my son news of "our" magpies is travelling. He shared the tale with Year One at 'news' and proudly told me: "They thought it was so cool mum."
Each day we muse about where they have been, and why they have chosen our tree.
"There's so many trees, mum. I wonder what makes this one so special to them?"
Like most mums I never have the answers, but it makes my heart swell to know that I live in a place where nature exists. Most importantly, that I'm able to give this gift to my son.
We've decided the magpies were probably friends of the previous owners of our house, and that they must have been pretty great people.
My son hopes the magpies come back next year. And I do too, because I want this conversation with him to never end.
The most special part of all of this is knowing that these magpies are a memory he will treasure and hold.
As parents these days we are in constant competition with screens and the myriad of distractions they bring. To have a moment with my boy where there are no distractions feels very pure.
As a parent, you can't really ask for more.
Sally Foy, ACM reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.