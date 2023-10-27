A competitive field of 48 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a single stableford event the week and the result, as normal, was close.
The winning honours went to Kevin McIlveen with a score of 23 points, while second place went to Graham Sweet who scored 22 points with third place being awarded to David Wardleworth who scored 21 points in a countback from Peter Mulligan who missed out on a placing.

Nearest the pins were awarded to David Adams on both the second, and the sixth, and Ian Reed on the ninth.
Balls were given out for scores down to 17 on a countback.
The wildcard of two balls was won by Ron Hoffman so will remain at two balls next week, November 1, when golfers will play a single stableford event for the final monthly medal for 2023.
The Medal of Medal rounds will commence on November 15.
