Australian gemstones: What can you find when digging down under?

Australia is a land where science and spirituality have always had a unique co-existence. Even from our earliest histories, the Aboriginal peoples of our great country reached an equilibrium with the land both out of harsh necessity, and spiritual respect.



Even now, Australia is home to some of the most truly marvellous scientific facilities and universities, as well as some of the most spiritual communities in the world, including Christians, Muslims, Buddhists, Sikhs, and more.

However, this marriage of spirit and science is in no more pure form than in the land itself. Australia's unique biosphere leads to lush greenlands, tracts of desert, and snowy mountains; all populated by a vast assortment of flora and fauna.



Our landscape has been celebrated both for its biodiversity and for the spiritual connection our indigenous people share with it. The soil itself breathes and sometimes yields treasures in the form of the gems and crystals that the earth itself cultivates.

Gifts of the Earth

There is a fairly large crystal, gem, and mineral trade in Australia, precisely due to both scientific and spiritual interest. Mystics throughout the ages have always used crystals in their esoteric practices, while many are merely interested in the study of these naturally formed marvels. However, despite the variety of rough gemstones for sale in Australia, very few people understand what goes into the formation of semi-precious stones.

According to current research, there are five factors that contribute to the formation of minerals in the earth. The first is the "ingredients", that is the naturally occurring minerals within the earth that appear at different depths and in different types of soil. The next factor is temperature.

Naturally occurring water can dissolve surrounding minerals from the earth, creating a mineral-dense solution. However, at high temperatures, the amount of minerals that the water dissolves increases, allowing for yet more mineral density. Yet this too has a point at which minerals are held "in suspension", and cannot become part of the mineral solution.



So, now we have a liquid solution with a high concentration of minerals at a high heat. What happens if that solution now cools back down? The level at which the water is able to handle its own mineral content decreases causing similar molecules to fuse together, causing the formation of solid mineral formations that will crystallise depending on the temperature of the environment.

However, pressure works hand-in-hand with temperature to create certain crystals, and areas of the earth that are under higher pressure than others will form different kinds of crystals of different properties. The formation of crystals also requires a significant amount of time and a decent availability of space.

This incredible dance of molecules arranging and rearranging themselves into the beautiful specimens we enjoy is wondrous to behold and yields some of the most beautiful natural constructs to grace our land.

Australian gems

Australia's unique landscape has given us a wealth of nature, and among these is the gorgeous assortment of gems that our earth produces. Australia is particularly good at cultivating a number of semi-precious stones such as sapphire, ruby, emerald, garnet, and topaz as well as more. However, there are two kinds of gem that our land has made us the world's top producer of; opals and diamonds.

Opals

Opals are among the most uniquely beautiful gemstones out there. Valued for its beauty, the most common opals are frequently composed of a milky-coloured rock, which when it catches the light, refracts into gorgeous, mirror-like, shimmering rainbows.

The unique appearance of opals is due to the dense quantities of silica dioxide in the earth where they are formed. Water trickles through sandstone, picking up traces of silica dioxide as it does so. Eventually, this newly formed silica solution may come to rest within a subterranean void or crack.



These voids are usually caused by faults or decomposing fossils. However, as we learned, this solution often becomes subject to heat (especially in our naturally arid country) causing the water to evaporate and leave the silica behind. Over innumerable years of this happening, the abandoned silica clusters into spheres, and this cluster of silica spheres grows into what becomes an opal.

Due to the uniquely spherical structure of Opals, they refract the white spectrum of light, breaking it up into the full-colour spectrum, and leading to the rainbow reflections that Opals are so coveted for.

Diamonds

Diamonds are known not only for their inherent beauty and clarity but for their sheer value and range of applications, with much of Australia's diamonds going to the tech industry.

Much in the same way that Opal is a silica-based gem, Diamonds are minerals based on a carbon composition. Under extreme conditions, it can take millions of years for a diamond to form. It begins when compounds that have carbon within them, such as methane and graphite, are exposed to intense pressure and heat. The carbon molecules break down as a result, then bond together in a new composition which results in a diamond.

Diamonds can only be formed at a depth in excess of 150 km below the surface. This means that they are formed within the Mantle of the earth. However, they can also be formed by a volcanic eruption, where the magma may contain diamonds that form under the heat and pressure of the eruption itself.

Gemstones are forever