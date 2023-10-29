Looks like this week is the perfect time to get moving and join the Ulladulla Happy Feet Walking Group for a stroll
The Ulladulla Happy Feet Walking Group is part of the Heart Foundation Walking for Health Program.
First formed in 2006 with a few dedicated people, the group has grown considerably to more than 70 members.
The group consists of a diverse bunch of people who love to get together for a walk and a talk, always finishing the week off with coffee and refreshments at a local cafe following Friday's walk.
Most walks are approximately one-hour duration five days a week Monday - Friday meeting at 7.50am.
The upcoming Happy Feet Walks are:
Monday October 30 - Meet at the car park opposite Breakers Café Mollymook. Walk to Tallwood Ave etc.
Tuesday October 31 - Meet at the carpark opposite Bangalow Street, Narrawallee. Walk to the inlet via road or beach.
Wednesday November 1 - Meet at harbour next to Marine Rescue. Walk harbour foreshore.
Thursday November 2 - Meet at Leisure Centre car-park. Walk wildflower walk or alternative.
Friday November 3 - Meet at Lion Park shelter-shed Burrill Lake. Walk to be decided on the day.
