Judy Bond's reaction to the Milton Ulladulla United Hospital Auxiliary winning a major award says it all.
"I went 'yeeha' - I did not hold back at all," the hospital auxiliary's president said.
The auxiliary was recently named the Volunteer Team of the Year at the South Coast Volunteer of the Year awards and Mrs Bond was rightly thrilled.
Held at the Yuin Country at Club Sapphire Merimbula, the 2023 NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards South Coast Regional ceremony recognised the contribution and dedication of local volunteers to their communities.
"It was exciting and an honour just to be there in the group," Mrs Bond said about all the other worthy groups who were in the running to win the volunteer team of year award.
Mrs Bond, like previous volunteer-based award winners, said members of the Milton Ulladulla United Hospital Auxiliary don't do their community roles to win awards.
The hospital auxiliary, which will soon be celebrating its 90th birthday, raises important funds for the Milton/Ulladulla Hospital.
"You feel so proud when you go into the hospital - you can see it all," Mrs Bond said about all the equipment the auxiliary had funded over the years.
The auxiliary members are enormously proud to report they have donated more than $123,000 in the past three years.
The Milton Ulladulla Hospital Auxiliary Branch is always fundraising to support the local hospital and thanks our community, business, and local organisations for their ongoing support and commitment to the community.
"All locals will need the hospital at some time," Mrs Bond said to explain why the auxiliary's fundraising efforts were so important.
She also extends an open invitation to everyone in the community to take part in the group's 90th birthday event - see details here.
The auxiliary also has a great relationship with the hospital management.
Rodney Feltham from the Ulladulla SES who won the South Coast Senior Volunteer of the Year and the auxiliary representatives will now attend the 2023 NSW Volunteer of the Year Gala Ceremony in Sydney on Saturday, December 7.
Meanwhile, Mrs Bond has been president of the group for the last five years and a member for 10 years.
"I just love it," she said about her community role.
"We are always open for new ideas and new members."
If you would like to become an auxiliary volunteer contact Mrs Bond on 0403 030 775.
The auxiliary members meet on the second Wednesday of each month at 10am and conclude at about 12pm followed by a light lunch/coffee and tea at the Milton Masonic Hall, 134 Princes Highway, Milton NSW.
