Mollymook VIEW Club members enjoyed a delicious lunch and each other's company in friendship and support of the Smith Family charity recently
The guest speaker was Catherine Stewart, the Milton Ulladulla Historical Society's Collections Curator for the Milton Ulladulla Historical Society.
She described five notable women from the local region and Catherine intends to put together an article on these people for the benefit of local history records.
The material she has includes pictures and documents of their lives and activities in the local community.
Members of our club were able to outline the Mollymook VIEW Club's activities to potential new members a the recent community expo.
For more information on the club and its activities, please contact President Sue on 0418 400 864.
VIEW Clubs nationally raised more than $1.3 million last year to support The Smith Family's vital work, and they currently sponsor over 1,700 students on the Learning for Life Program.
VIEW members collectively volunteered over 70,000 hours of their time to help young people through homework, reading and mentoring programs run by the charity.
Next month's lunch meeting will be held on Monday November 13 11am for 11.30am. Please phone Helen on 0439 442 609 by midday Thursday November 9 to advise if you will not be attending.
