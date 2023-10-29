Sunrise/sunset was the Milton Ulladulla District Camera Club's October theme for its print competition which, as usual, had an open category section.
Due to the unforeseen absence of an external judge, the club committee decided to conduct a 'People's Choice' judged competition.
Club members assembled at the Milton and Ulladulla Bowling Club recently to participate in the club's first competition judged by its own members.
Members were asked to grant merit and credit awards for sunrise/sunset' print entries from both A Grade and B Grade entrants.
Members were reminded of the competition brief which was to capture the beautiful soft warm light that occurs early morning or late afternoon [Golden Hour].
Golden hour is the period of daytime shortly after sunrise or before sunset during which daylight is redder and softer than when the sun is higher in the sky.
The sun does not have to be the subject.
Photographers can also consider the effect of the sun on the landscape or object.
The sunrise or sunset can provide the lighting, and the success of the image will likely depend on what it is illuminating.
Members also needed to consider technical merit and presentation when judging the entries.
The Images of the Month were:
Meanwhile, the November theme is a digital projected image [DPI] 'Macro' competition.
The Macro competition brief is, in its purest form, "is when the size of the subject in the photograph is bigger than it is in reality".
In practice this usually involves close-up images of small subjects, thereby revealing detail that might not often be seen.
Objects in nature are common subjects for macro photography, but you can take close-up photos of just about anything.
DPI 'macro' entries are due on November 13.
The club's committee met just prior to the print competition judging.
In response to member requests, the committee is increasing the learning opportunities for members through organised excursions and ad hoc learning evenings.
On November 13, two skilled members will demonstrate the detailed use of the photographic image processing software lightroom.
Members went to the Eurobodalla Gardens recently for a photography excursion and a Macro photography workshop will be conducted on November 18.
Club meetings are held on the second and fourth Monday of each month (6.30pm) with the first being a learning activity and the second being competition night.
Meetings are held at the Milton and Ulladulla Bowling Club, St Vincent Street, Ulladulla with visitors more than welcome.
