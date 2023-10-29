Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton Ulladulla District Camera Club's monthly competition results

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 30 2023 - 10:28am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sunrise/sunset was the Milton Ulladulla District Camera Club's October theme for its print competition which, as usual, had an open category section.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.