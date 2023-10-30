Hollie Braddick, as suggested by her recent results, loves running fast and is as quick as they come.
The 11-year-old Year Five Milton Public School student has qualified for the upcoming Australian National Track and Field Championships following two impressive efforts.
Hollie's 100-metre efforts at the PSSA South Coast Regional Athletics Championships and NSW State Athletics Championships effort means she will compete at the National Championships to be held in Tasmania in November.
At the PSSA South Coast Regional Athletics Championships, Hollie won the gold medal with a personal best time of 13.50 seconds and then at NSW State Athletics Championships, held in Sydney at Olympic Park, she came second with a time of 13.94 seconds.
Hollie is happy with her form and enjoys taking part in athletics events.
"I like running, competing and the feeling of being faster than everybody else," she said.
She is looking forward to what will be her first run at the Nationals.
"I hope to go to Nationals and win it," Hollie said
"I have been to District and Regionals twice and this was her first year run at the State level.
Hollie joined Milton Ulladulla Little Athletics last season and she also plays touch footy for the Milton Ulladulla Touch Association.
