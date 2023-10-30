Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Hollie Braddick to compete at the Australian National Track and Field Championships

By Damian McGill
October 30 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hollie's 100-metre efforts at the PSSA South Coast Regional Athletics Championships impressed everyone. Picture supplied
Hollie's 100-metre efforts at the PSSA South Coast Regional Athletics Championships impressed everyone. Picture supplied

Hollie Braddick, as suggested by her recent results, loves running fast and is as quick as they come.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.