A festive feel came from the Members Milton Ulladulla VIEW Club recent monthly luncheon meeting at the Dunn Lewis Centre.
It was the last meeting before the club's Christmas luncheon and many members came with bags of goodies for the club's Christmas hampers, which will be raffled next month during the club's Christmas luncheon.
Read More:
Program Officer Kerrie, during the meeting, confirmed that a gathering on Melbourne Cup day had been booked.
Members are looking forward to a good time enjoying friendship and having fun.
After a palatable lunch, members were ready to hear from the guest speaker Raelene Steele, who missed the club's last month meeting due to personal reasons.
Raelene Steele works as a customer care specialist at Service NSW, assisting low-income earners and pensioners in navigating the complex government rebate system, including medical and energy bills.
She can customize a person's entitlements by asking a few customer-specific questions. She is also able to offer guidance in searching for service providers.
In addition, it is possible that Raelene can provide some beneficial information that her customers might not be aware of and Raelene encouraged anyone in need to book a session with her.
She is here to help.
Next month, the club will hold its last luncheon for 2023.
It will be a Christmas celebration featuring the Two Tenors.
Any women wishing to know more about the club are welcome to contact Cherrie on 4454 4785.
VIEW Clubs advocate and sponsor disadvantaged Australian students in The Smith Family's Learning for Life program.
The Milton Ulladulla VIEW Club is supporting three students this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.