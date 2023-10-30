A Halloween display today [Tuesday, October 31] will be looking to provide some spooky fun and raise money for an important cause at the same time
Organisers of a Halloween display at 123 Matron Porter Drive, Narrawallee are looking to raise funds for Shoalhaven Bat Clinic - Wildlife Rescue South Coast Incorporated.
Halloween was deemed to be the perfect time to support the bat clinic.
Read More
"The difference they [the bat clinic] have made to so many bats is just extraordinary and I know there are so many others that would benefit from their work, but they need more funding to make that happen," the event organiser said online.
Meanwhile, if you find a microbat in your house, or a sick or injured flying-fox, always call for a trained and vaccinated wildlife carer on 0418 427 214.
The bat clinic is a purpose-built facility, located in the Shoalhaven area. It is home to the Wildlife Rescue South Coast rehabilitation unit for native flying-foxes and microbats. It is owned and operated by experienced wildlife carers authorised by Wildlife Rescue South Coast.
The facility has a small rehabilitation clinic with ICU facilities, a fit-for-purpose mobile rescue trailer and flight aviaries for all stages of the rehab process, from creche all the way up to release. The clinic also have an off-site release aviary for flying foxes, close to the local flying-fox camp. They gratefully acknowledge the local veterinary professionals who provide us with all the veterinary services, direction and advice we need for the bats in our care.
The clinic provides a 24/7 rescue service across the area. We support and work with other organisations in coordinating emergency response preparedness. The clinic educates the public and work with National Parks, NSW Wildlife Council and other organisations to manage emergency and mass events.
The facility is located on private property and is entirely operated by volunteers. The dedicated volunteers each day offer their time for cleaning duties, food preparation, rehabilitation support, rescues and feeding activities for the bats in care.
Find out more about the clinic here.
The Shoalhaven is home to the Grey-Headed Flying Fox as well as over 33 known species of microbats. The area has also been known to have small numbers of Little Red Flying Foxes and Black flying Foxes from time to time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.