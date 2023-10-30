The facility has a small rehabilitation clinic with ICU facilities, a fit-for-purpose mobile rescue trailer and flight aviaries for all stages of the rehab process, from creche all the way up to release. The clinic also have an off-site release aviary for flying foxes, close to the local flying-fox camp. They gratefully acknowledge the local veterinary professionals who provide us with all the veterinary services, direction and advice we need for the bats in our care.