FOR 90-years the Milton Ulladulla United Hospital Auxiliary has been providing an important fundraising role in the community.
On the eve of the group's 90th anniversary, the Milton Ulladulla Times caught up with three auxiliary members to find out more about the group, what makes them so fun and why their role is so important to the community.
Judy Bond, Ucki Dean and Margaret Minns are all proud members of the Milton Ulladulla United Hospital Auxiliary.
The trio loves what the auxiliary is all about, which is raising money for the Milton Ulladulla Hospital.
Margaret has been a member of the auxiliary for 22-years and wanted a community group to support.
"The money we raise from the auxiliary is wholly and solely for the Milton Public Hospital," she said about why the group's community cause appealed to her.
"We welcome everyone - men and women so please come along.
"It has been a long and interesting journey," she said about her auxiliary connection.
The auxiliary members are enormously proud to report they have donated more than $123,000 to their cause in the past three years.
The money is used for a range of medical equipment which ends up being used by local people.
Margaret once again stresses that the money they raise stays in the Milton/Ulladulla area.
"It is incredibly important," she said about how the money they raise stays in the local region.
"People here don't want to see the money we raise going to Sydney."
Judy, the auxiliary's current president, has been part of the organisation, all up, for 10-years.
"The last five years I have been president and loved every minute of it, "Judy said.
"I love it because of the results [fundraising] we get and every idea I came up with or ideas that we as a group have come up with has succeeded," she added.
Judy added the auxiliary has a "fantastic relationship" with the hospital's directors.
The group's efforts were recognised by a recent award.
Judy laughs when asked if she had made friends amongst the group.
"Yes, for sure because you are working with these people all the time," Judy said about the friendship side of things.
"There have been lots of friendships and many people respond to the things we do. We get a lot of help from everybody - especially our community."
You get the impression that there is always time for a few laughs when the auxiliary members gather for a meeting or one of their fundraising days.
Ucki has been a member since 2016 and is past-president and secretary, current treasurer and publicity officer
Ucki says she also made many friends from being past of the auxiliary - she also enjoys how people also socialise with each other after their meetings.
"I think so," Ucki said about how people look forward to the meetings.
If auxiliary members are not well, other members of the group contact them to see how they are doing.
"Oh gosh yes," Margaret said when asked if she had made friends by being part of the auxiliary.
"It's very rare I go to Coles and I don't meet somebody I know."
Milestones like marking 90 years of community service need to be celebrated which is what the Milton Ulladulla United Hospital Auxiliary plans to do.
The group extends an open invitation to everyone in the community to "come and celebrate" the auxiliary's 90th birthday.
There will be interesting guest speakers, local school children will provide the entertainment, a surprise guest artist will be at the event, hospital history will be on display and a light lunch served.
The event will be held on Wednesday, November 15 from 11am at the Ulladulla Civic Centre.
Please RSVP by Monday, November 6 and tickets cost just $40 per person which includes lunch. Tickets can be purchased through Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/M.U.H.A.2539
Contact email muhospitalauxiliary@gmail.com.au, president Judy on 0403 030 775 for details.
Ucki suggests the group's great reputation is shown in its membership numbers with 12 new members signing on in the last two years.
"I put this down to several things - people see us at the street stall and see us having a bit of fun and one of the key things is a brochure we produced," Ucki said.
"We can get a lot of interest from people joining our group because there is a variety of volunteering work we can do."
The brochure explains what the group is about, details its success and explains the types of volunteering role people can do
Roles include fundraising, hospital visitations and much more.
"A lot of our members are very crafty - so they make things - they cook - they do as much as they can," Ucki said.
Margaret, once again said if anyone - male or female - was looking for a friendly community-based group to join then they should link with the auxiliary.
"Anyone who wants to come along and join us is welcome," Margaret said.
Ucki, Judy and Margaret don't have any regrets at all about being part of the auxiliary.
They all laugh when remembering how they all ended up with executive roles - sometimes even before they became financial members.
"Our secretary now came in the door, walked in and before she even got to sit down she was our secretary," Judy said with a laugh.
The auxiliary understands the importance of moving with the times and now has a well-visited Facebook page.
You can visit the page at https://www.facebook.com/M.U.H.A.2539 or email muhospitalauxiliary@gmail.com.au and call Judy on 0403 030 775 for more details.
