Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton Ulladulla United Hospital Auxiliary's 90th birthday celebrations

By Damian McGill
October 31 2023 - 12:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judy Bond, Ucki Dean and Margaret Minns are all proud members of the Milton Ulladulla United Hospital Auxiliary.
Judy Bond, Ucki Dean and Margaret Minns are all proud members of the Milton Ulladulla United Hospital Auxiliary.

FOR 90-years the Milton Ulladulla United Hospital Auxiliary has been providing an important fundraising role in the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.