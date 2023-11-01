Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs' rise in women and girls playing rugby league

By Damian McGill
November 1 2023 - 11:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah England leads her team out onto the field.
Hannah England leads her team out onto the field.

THE rise of women and girls wanting to play full-contact rugby league in the Milton/Ulladulla area is clear to see.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.