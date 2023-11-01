THE rise of women and girls wanting to play full-contact rugby league in the Milton/Ulladulla area is clear to see.
Both the senior and junior Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs clubs are reporting an increased interest in females wanting to play in what was once a male-dominated sport.
Last year 33 women signed on to play senior footy and this season, with the establishment of an open women's comp, 51 female players [all grades] signed on.
Over in the junior ranks, the interest has been high for a number of seasons now.
The formation and success of the Bulldogs' open women's tackle team is one of the reasons for the increase in interest.
Led by Hannah England the team won the Group Seven grand final this season and she is happy to see more women playing footy.
"I think there's a few reasons as to why it's grown so much. I think there's definitely a lot more exposure for the women's game through programs like the NRLW, Tarsha Gale, and other representative competitions," she said.
"The NRL is running more programs for school-age girls which has a flow-on effect. These days there are competitions for girls in high school - rugby league for girls was never a part of the sporting program when I was in school."
The captain of the Bulldogs' open women's tackle team said the introduction of more clubs and groups means the sport is more accessible for girls and women locally to play.
"It was only a few years ago that if you wanted to play you had to be travelling to either Canberra or Wollongong as there were no available teams closer to us," she said.
Hannah says rugby league has much to offer girls and women.
"I love playing footy because you can always improve and be better - every game is different," she said.
"I love that women play their own game - we aren't trying to be men or compete with men but we want to be as skilful and competitive as possible.
"I love being a part of a team environment, and as a woman, I think it's important to be a part of something bigger than yourself."
The vast majority of the girls/women get their start with the Milton Ulladulla Junior Rugby League Club.
Hannah got her start with the junior Bulldogs - as did current NRLW players Keele Browne and Lily Rogan.
The Bulldogs' junior club's Treasurer and Publicity Officer, Sharon Dowton, said they have been getting good numbers of girls wanting to play tackle football for three or four seasons now.
"The hard part was getting a competition for them to play in," she said.
"They like playing contact sports."
Sharon said locally Group Seven and nationally with the expanding NRLW competition meant girls/women were presented with more opportunities to play footy.
The junior Bulldogs official said more players were coming up the ranks - ready to follow the likes of Keele Browne and Lily Rogan.
Cheyanne [Chey] Hatch is one of the best-performed women's players and is a leader at the Bulldogs.
She puts the growth down to the pathway systems now in place for rugby league.
"I think the NRLW, which is advertised and well known, has inspired females of all ages to start playing knowing they can one day potentially make a career or job out of it," Chey said.
Chey says playing for the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs is very rewarding and exciting.
She expects the growth will continue.
"It's only the beginning," she said about the rise.
Chey loves what playing for the Bulldogs has given her over the years.
"The friendships I've met along the way and continue to make," she said, would be what she loved the most about the sport.
"Everyone is involved to keep fit, and have fun and it makes winning or losing more enjoyable being able to do it alongside such a family-oriented and close group that we have.
"We aren't just five teams, we are one team and it shows the way everyone supports each other."
Chey won't be hanging up her boots anytime soon.
"I couldn't imagine life without footy! Also, I am out for redemption to finally win another league tag competition. We have unfinished business," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.