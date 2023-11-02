MEMBERS of the Ulladulla and Districts Community Forum want urgent action taken to maintain the safety and ongoing maintenance of an important community resource.
The group is concerned about the state of Garrad Reserve, Narrawallee.
"The Garrad Reserve is a much loved environmental, recreation and educational resource and the observation of our forum members is that it is used on a regular basis by many people in our local community," the group said in a statement.
"There are currently sections of the boardwalk component of the pathway missing or in the process of failing.
"It appears that sometime in the past this section of the boardwalk was closed to foot traffic, however, some temporary fencing has been displaced and laid across a failed area of the boardwalk creating trip hazards."
The group approached Shoalhaven City Council about the state of the reserve.
Council will be responding to the situation.
"Work to repair the access track for Garrad Reserve at the northern end of Leo Drive will begin later this month and is expected to be finished before Christmas," a council spokesperson said.
"Council is waiting on key materials to repair the damaged boardwalk and return it in a safe condition to the community. Council will continue to maintain the site as required."
The spokesperson says council is "keen" to work on the reserve.
"We know the locals are very passionate about this beautiful bushland and council is keen to return access from the northern end of Leo Drive so people can enjoy the area over the summer holidays," the spokesperson said.
