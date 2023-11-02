THE Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub Branch wants to officially invite all members of the community to its upcoming Remembrance Day service.
The group will be marking Remembrance Day with a service on Saturday, November 11 at the Princes Highway memorial - just near the Ex-Servos Club.
People are asked to arrive from 10.30am, the "move-in" will start at 10.45am and the service at 11am.
"Everyone is more than welcome to attend this important memorial service," President of the Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub Branch," Sean Phillips said.
Mr Phillips, given that it's being held on Saturday, said he expected the event would be well attended.
"It's important we remember the service and sacrifice made for us," Mr Phillips said about why Remembrance Day remains so important.
At 5am on November 11 1918, three German government representatives accepted the Armistice terms presented to them by an allied commander, General Ferdinand Foch of the French Army. The Armistice became effective at 11am the same day and the four-year long First World War ended.
After World War II the Australian Government agreed to the United Kingdom's proposal that Armistice Day be renamed Remembrance Day to commemorate those who were killed in both World Wars.
In October 1997 the then Governor-General issued a Proclamation declaring 11 November as Remembrance Day - a day to remember the sacrifice of those who have died for Australia in wars and conflicts.
