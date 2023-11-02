A pack of 120 motor riders, all on 'postie bikes", heading towards Ulladulla promises to be a sight to behold.
The 10th Variety Postie Bike Dash commences on Sunday, November 5 from Goulburn and one of the group's first stops will be Ulladulla's Budawang School.
The riders will be visiting the school on Monday, November 6 to meet the kids and show them their "power" machines.
The dash is renowned for its adventurous spirit and charitable mission that goes off the beaten track, travelling through the bush and countryside, stopping at regional towns to support schools and local communities.
This year, the Variety Postie Bike Dash will cover an impressive 1130km over the course of six days, adding to the remarkable legacy of this event.
Over the past 10 years, the Variety Postie Bike Dash has collectively travelled an astounding 13,389.67km.In 2023, $35,000 in grants will be distributed across the ride, making a tangible impact on schools and communities along the way.
Variety NSW/ACT Chief Executive Officer, Tony Warner, said the Postie Bike Dash was not just an adventure - it was a journey of generosity and transformation.
"With each stop we make along the way, our riders get to see the incredible results of their fundraising efforts," he said.
"Our commitment to providing grants means that schools and community groups in need will have the resources to create a better learning environment and opportunities for their students."
For more information on the 10th Anniversary Variety Postie Bike Dash, visit: www.variety.org.au/nsw/event/variety-postie-bike-dash/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.