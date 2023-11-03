The Milton-Ulladulla Hospital Auxiliary volunteers, from their early days meeting in a tin shed, have come a long way.
From the tin shed meetings, some 90 years ago, the tradition of working for the community and raising money for the hospital started.
Walk into the Milton Ulladulla Hospital today and you will see all of the equipment the auxiliary has supplied.
Such results need to be celebrated and the auxiliary will be celebrating its 90th anniversary with a celebration on Wednesday, November 15 from 11am at the Ulladulla Civic Centre.
All community members are invited to attend - go here for more information.
Meanwhile, thanks to 'Board, Bed and Babies A History of the Milton-Ulladulla Hospital written by Phil and Jan Gregory we can supply you with some background on the Milton-Ulladulla Hospital Auxiliary
The affiliated Milton-Ulladulla Auxiliary began in 1933.
Prior to that, there was a Ladies' Auxiliary that worked for the hospital.
The group's first president in 1933 was Eva Kendall and the first secretary was Dorothy Kendall.
Board, Bed and Babies A History of the Milton-Ulladulla Hospital noted the volunteers found their role to be "very satisfying and rewarding" because they were raising funds for the hospital and having fun at the same time.
When Matron Gwenda Porter came to the hospital, auxiliary members cooked for the patients and did sewing and mending for the hospital.
Early auxiliary meetings were held in an old tin shed at the rear of the hospital, "using banana cases for seats"
Some of the auxiliary's early donations included helping supply oxygen to every bed, a birthing bed, and a humidicrib.
