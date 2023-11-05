Ulladulla High School's achievements shone brightly for all to see at their recent expo.
The expo gave Ulladulla High School the chance to show the community just how well the school is going and the warm greeting you received, before going in, indicated you were about to experience something special.
Strolling around, you just had to be impressed with all the students' work that was on display.
The expo was the perfect opportunity for new students and their parents to look around the school to get a feel for the place.
It was also a chance for parents and future students to meet some teachers and speak to the current students.
There was music, entertainment, lots of displays from the students and plenty of tasty food was available to enjoy as well.
It has been more than three years since the school held an expo due to COVID-19 restrictions and it was a great success.
