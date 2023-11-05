Milton Ulladulla Times
MP breaks ankle at ADF training school

By Kate McIlwain
Updated November 5 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:49pm
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips has revealed how she broke her ankle after a tandem jump at the Australian Defence Force Parachuting School last week.

