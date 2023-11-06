Adam Clear hopes the community embraces a series of events aimed at promoting caring and kindness.
MUCKUp [Milton Ulladulla Community Kindness] was founded earlier this year by Adam, a Ulladulla High School, along with well-known community volunteer Matt Dell from Business Milton Ulladulla and its partner group Community Connect Southern Shoalhaven with support from various community groups and businesses.
Adam is looking forward to the entire community taking part in at least one - if not all of the MUCKUp's planned activities.
The events include a street art mural project, a "Chorus for Kindness" event, youth mental health first aid training for junior coaches, local business owners and youth group coordinators and much more.
Adam said the MUCKUp team had been planning the events, behind the scenes, for the majority of the year.
He is particularly pleased to see that the community choir and mural activities will be held as part of MUCKUp's range of events.
"We just did not know if we would be able to find time or space to do those things [the mural and choir]," Adam said.
"The fact that we will be able to offer them and that we have had so much support around them is really good."
Adam said some local artists have come along to help with the mural project and with the choir he said Milton Theatre came on board to host it, while people indicated they will come along on the night
Go to https://www.facebook.com/muckup2023 for details on how to support the events.
"We have already done so much this year - I am excited to see what we will be able to do next year as well," the MUCKUp founder said.
MUCKUp's first event was held in conjunction with Do it for Dolly Day - an event named after Amy Jayne "Dolly" Everett [May 1 2003 - January 3 2018] who was a 14-year-old Australian teenager who died by suicide after extensive cyberbullying.
"I think this [MUCKUp] is something we need and I really hope it's going to help people - I know it already has," Adam said about why MUCKUp was so important to him and to the community.
"We have had people come up to us and say how much they have appreciated what we are doing.
"We can see at the events that we have held that MUCKUp has helped create connections and friendships between people who otherwise would not have met each other."
He said people should not think about coming to a MUCKUp event - they should just do it.
Adam said they had tried to make the events accessible, affordable and make it so that people did not have to travel far to take part.
"We want as many people as possible to take part, that is our main idea," he said.
Adam has had his own experiences with bullying and said he personally "was not going too bad" now.
"Things are getting better and I think with MUCKUp things will continue to get better for other people," the 16-year-old Year 12 student said.
Lifeline 13 11 14
Kids Helpline 1800 551 800
MensLine Australia 1300 789 978
Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467
Beyond Blue 1300 22 46 36
Headspace 1800 650 890 and
QLife 1800 184 527.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.