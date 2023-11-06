Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Variety Postie Bike Dash at Budawang School

By Damian McGill
Updated November 7 2023 - 10:11am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE "postie motorbike riders" missed the chance to meet the Budawang School students on Monday but they did get the opportunity to see what their journey is funding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.