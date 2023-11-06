THE "postie motorbike riders" missed the chance to meet the Budawang School students on Monday but they did get the opportunity to see what their journey is funding.
The 10th Variety Postie Bike Dash commenced on Sunday, November 5 from Goulburn and one of the group's first stops was Ulladulla's Budawang School.
Watching some 120 motor riders, all on 'postie bikes' ride into the new Budawang School on Monday morning certainly got a lot of attention.
The riders parked their mean machines, enjoyed the breakfast put on by the Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla and then many went over to see the sensory swings.
The words "we are doing this ride for the kids" were something all the riders said when approached by the Milton Ulladulla Times.
Warwick Mathieson from Nelson Bay was one of the "Postie Pack" and he has been taking part in such rides for six years.
"We just do it for the kids and it's a barrel of fun as well," Warwick said.
Warwick said his bike was going well and keeping up the pace.
In his suit, complete with corsage, Warwick did look stylish.
"Some of the people are dressed up like dogs and cows - all sorts of things, but I thought I would bring a bit of class to the event," he said about his suit.
"I will be doing the ride again next year - we all just love being part of it."
While Warwick put some "style" into the event with his suit, Vicki Longmuir Baker put some colour into the ride with her "flower power" machine.
"It's fun, a good challenge and something we can do to help the kids out at the same time," Vicki said.
"We are already talking about next year's ride."
Vicki was on the ride with fellow Newcastle resident Col Tagg.
"It's something I always wanted to do as it's good for the kids and a good charity to support," Col said
Steve Somerville, who lives in Allworth near Newcastle, was one of the many riders who wanted to see the sensory swings.
It's a shame the kids did not get to see Steve, who was dressed up as a cow.
"I love going to the schools and seeing the looks on the kids' faces," Steve said.
"We are mostly part of teams and my team was the mad cows, but I am the last cow," Steve explained.
Steve is mooing along on his fifth ride.
Singleton's Scott Slattery was pretty impressed by the sensory swings that his efforts helped to fund.
"Once you become part of the Variety family you are in to stay in," Scott said how the ride and raising money for children become somewhat addictive
"This is my second ride and I love it which is why I came back.
"The whole experience is making kids' lives better than they previously were - so that is so good."
The riders then headed to Mogo and then over to Cooma before finishing at their starting point in Goulburn - a round trip of six days.
