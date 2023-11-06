You better act fast, given that over 900 tickets are already sold for Milton Follies' November production of Oliver!
With a cast of over 30 aged seven years to over 70 years of age, Oliver! is shaping up to be one of Milton Follies most ambitious productions.
However, with an experienced production team behind them, first time directors Suzanne Sayers and Crystal Moore are confident that Oliver! will be one of Follies' best shows ever.
Read More
The curtain opens on this production this Friday, November 10, with six shows over two weekends.
Tickets are available at www.miltonfollies.org and with tickets selling fast, you'll have to be quick to not miss out!
Oliver Twist, the hero of Charles Dicken's classic tale, is an orphaned boy abandoned at a workhouse.
Sold into servitude, he runs away and is adopted into a family of pickpockets and dangerous thieves.
A victim of kidnap and witness to murder, Oliver [Finn McNamara] is assisted by Fagin [Lloyd McDonald], Nancy (Jacii Pavitt) and the Artful Dodger (Zoe Borg) and they try to navigate London's seedy underworld and avoid the wrath of Bill Sykes [Nazar El Tobgy].
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.